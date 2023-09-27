The winners will be revealed at the Awards gala dinner at London Hilton, Park Lane on 2 November

Broadcast Sport has revealed the shortlist for the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 - congratulations to everyone who has made the shortlist.

The winners will be announced at the gala dinner Broadcast Sport Awards night at the London Hilton, Park Lane on 2 November.

This is the third year of the Broadcast Sport Awards, which was last year attended by sports and entertainment stars including Ian Wright, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Steve Jones, Greg James and Dermot O’Leary.

The Broadcast Sport Awards were also widely celebrated on social media by a wide range of sports stars including David Beckham and Gary Neville.

We received a record number of entries this year – many thanks to everyone who submitted an entry to the Awards.

A panel of sports industry judges will now decide which of the shortlisted entries will be taking home a coveted Broadcast Sport Award on 2 November.

The Awards night will be hosted for a second year in succession by comedian Dara Ó Briain.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 is sponsored by base, EMG, IMG and Timeline TV. For category or event sponsorship enquiries, please contact callum.blackwell@mbi.london

You can now book your seat at the event – for table enquiries, please contact , visit https://www.broadcastsportawards.co.uk/ or click the ‘Book Now’ box.

The full shortlist of entries for the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 is below.

Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 - The Shortlist Best Original Content by a Rights Holder Sponsored by base

Behind the Game (COPA90 Studios & Premier League Productions)

Electric Odyssey – Extreme E (Aurora)

FIFA World Cup Daily Show (Aurora)

Hoop Cities (Casual Films)

The 2022/23 UEFA Grassroots Awards (DEAD Films)

The Darts Show – All Access PDC (Matchroom Media)

When Finlay Met Jack (Premier League Productions)

Best Social Media Campaign

Ben Foster Meets (Amazon Prime Video Sport & Formidable)

Budweiser x LADbible Group (Budweiser & LADstudios)

Henley Royal Regatta 2023 (Sunset+Vine)

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 (Soccer Aid Productions)

The Dub (Sky Sports)

When Finlay Met Jack (Premier League Productions & Manchester City Football Club)

Best Use of Data and Insight in a Sports Broadcast

F1 GP’s Live Graphics (Formula One Productions)

Premier League Data Zone (Premier League Productions (IMG Media))

Six Nations Rugby Special (BBC Sport)

Sky Sports Football (Sky Sports)

Sky Sports Viewers’ Verdict: Interactive Boxing Scorecards (Sky Sports)

The Quidich Tracker & HyperView - The Ashes 2023 (Quidich Innovation Labs)

US Open Tennis (Sky Sports)

International Programme of the Year

2023 PTO Asian Open Men’s Race (FilmNova for WBD/Eurosport, DAZN, BeIN & ESPN)

A UCL Show Special: Sadio Mané – The Boy from Bambali (Whisper for UEFA Rights Holders)

Champions League Tonight (IMG for CBS Sports, Pluto TV & Paramount+)

Formula E (Aurora for Channel 4 & 40+ International Broadcasters)

MLS 360 (IMG for Apple TV+)

The Allianz Sailing World Championships (Sunset+Vine for Eurosport)

The Power of Sport (Buzz 16 for Eurosport & discovery+)

Pundit of the Year

Alan Shearer (Match of the Day for BBC)

Jason Bell (The NFL Show & Sky Sports NFL for ITV & Sky Sports)

Jill Scott (Men’s International Football for Channel 4)

Michael Johnson (World Athletics Championships for BBC)

Osi Umenyiora (The NFL Show & Sky Sports NFL for ITV & Sky Sports)

Roy Keane (ITV FIFA World Cup 2022, FA Cup 2022-23, FA Community Shield & Sky Sports Football for ITV & Sky Sports)

Tamsin Greenway (Sky Sports Netball for Sky Sports Netball)

Short-Form Content of the Year

A Fighting Chance with Anthony Joshua (SBX Studios)

Agree to Disagree (LADbible Group)

Andy Murray vs Joel Dommett (LTA & Whisper)

Deaf Away Days (Signpost Productions)

England vs Countdown (IMG & Lifted Entertainment)

Jaguar TCS Racing (Aurora)

Le Mans 24 for 24 (Buzz16, discovery+ & Rolex)

Sports Broadcaster of the Year

BBC Sport

discovery+

ITV Sport

S4C

Sky Sports

Sports Commentator of the Year

Alex Jacques (Formula 1/Whisper for Channel 4 & F1TV)

Guy Mowbray (Premier League, Match of the Day, FA Cup & FIFA World Cup for BBC)

Nasser Hussain (The Ashes for Sky Sports Cricket)

Robyn Cowen (Women’s World Cup, Women’s FA Cup, WSL & Match of the Day for BBC)

Ronald McIntosh (Boxing, EuroLeague Basketball & Wimbledon Championship)

Seb Hutchinson (FIFA World Cup Qatar, FIFA Women’s World Cup, England Women’s Football Internationals & FA Cup for ITV)

Sports Content of the Year (Quadrennial)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (IMG for BBC)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (ITV Sport for ITV)

Men’s FIFA World Cup Final (BBC Sport for BBC)

RLWC 2021 (Whisper for BBC)

Sports Documentary of the Year (Over 60 Minutes)

After the Roar (3 Rock Productions & BT Sport Films for BT Sport)

Game On. The Unstoppable Rise of Women’s Sport (Ben&Jack Studio and Fearless Women for Netflix)

Hatton (Noah Media Group in association with Sky Studios for Sky Documentaries)

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (Pitch Productions for Netflix)

Right to Fight (Raw TV for Sky Documentaries)

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy (Noah Media Group & Sky Studios for Sky Documentaries)

Sports Documentary of the Year (Series)

Born To Race (BBC / Current Affairs for BBC)

Fever Pitch: The Battle for the Premier League (Story Films & Studio 99 for Paramount+)

FIFA Uncovered (Ventureland for Netflix)

ITALIA 90: When Football Changed Forever (Double Act for Channel 4)

Lucky! (Jiva Maya for discovery+)

Rio Ferdinand’s Tipping Point (Sportfive/Brave/Circle Circle Films/New Era Ingenious for Prime Video)

Sports Documentary of the Year (Up To 60 Minutes)

Amputating Alice (Noah Media Group for Channel 4)

Cycling Saved My Life (Studio Something for BBC)

DUEL: Golf’s Greatest Showdown (IMG Films & North Ridge Films for Sky Sports & The R&A’s One Club Platform))

Is Cricket Racist? (Cornered Tiger for Channel 4)

Messi (BBC Sport for BBC)

Rob Burrow: Living With MND (BBC Breakfast for BBC)

Wrexham: Hollywood or Bust (Rondo Media for BBC)

Sports Entertainment Programme of the Year

Goodwood Revival (Gravity Media for ITV)

NFL End Zone (Whisper for Channel 5)

Rob & Romesh Vs The Three Lions (CPL Productions for Sky Max)

Sidemen Charity Match 2023 (After Party Studios for YouTube)

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 (Initial (part of Banijay) for ITV)

The Lionesses: A League of Their Own Special (CPL Productions for Sky Max)

Sports Podcast of the Year

Big Kick Energy with Maisie Adam & Suzi Ruffell (Vibrant Television)

England Rugby Podcast: O2 Inside Line (SBX Studio)

Formula For Success (FFS) (Whisper)

FPL Pod: The Premier League (Two Circles)

Three Players and a Podcast (Sky Sports)

World Gymnastics Championship 2022 (Voiceworks Sport)

Sports Presenter of the Year

Ed Chamberlin (ITV Racing for ITV)

Gabby Logan (Women’s World Cup, Six Nations, London Marathon & World Athletics for BBC)

Laura Woods (FIFA World Cup Qatar, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Lionesses Football Internationals, FA Cup & Community Shield for ITV)

Mark Pougatch (FIFA World Cup Qatar, FA Cup & Six Nations Championship for ITV)

Mike Wedderburn (Sky Sport News for Sky Sport News

Orla Chennaoui (Cycling, Rugby & Olympics for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports)

Sports Production Company of the Year

Sponsored by Timeline TV

Aurora

Buzz 16

Gravity Media

IMG

Noah Media Group

Sunset+Vine

Whisper

Sports Production of the Year

2023 British Grand Prix (Sky Sports F1 for Sky Sports)

Premier League – Arsenal v Manchester City (Sunset+Vine for Prime Video)

The 2023 Open (Sky Sports Golf & IMG for Sky Sports)

The Ashes (Sky Sports Cricket for Sky Sports)

The Women’s FA Cup Final (Whisper & BBC Sport for BBC)

World Athletics Championships, Budapest 2023 (World Athletics Productions for BBC)

Sustainability Champion of the Year

Aurora (Aurora)

European Tour Productions (IMG & European Tour Productions)

Sky Zero (Sky Sports)

Web CIS (Wonderly & World Athletics)

Young Talent of the Year

Sponsored by EMG

Dean Kemp (Sky Sports)

Emily Jamieson (Gravity Media)

Kelsey Gallagher (Aurora)

Luke Moreau (Noah Media Group)

Martha Watson (Sky Sports)

Siham Abdullahai (Buzz 16)

Tom Pethick (Tinopolis)

YouTube Channel of the Year