The sports industry leaders will choose winners from those shortlisted for the prestigious Awards

The list of judges who will choose winners for the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 has been revealed.

The 35 judges are leaders from across the production and broadcast sectors, including content makers, sports presenters, social media specialists, craft editors, documentary makers, sports marketing specialists, sports federation execs and more.

They have the uneviable task of selecting winners from the shortlisted categories.

The winners will be announced at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 gala dinner on 2 November 2023 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 Judges

Amanda Lawson, co-founder, Hang Loose Media Group

Andre Sousa, head of social media, iPlayer & BBC Three BBC

Angela Gibbons, sales director, EMG

Angus Scott, sports presenter, freelance

Arthur Guisaslo, global partner manager, Sport, TikTok

Cara Sheppard Global President Picture Shop

Charlie Copsey, founder and CEO, Underground Fan Club

Chris Brogden, managing director, Mentorn Media

Claire McArdle, co-CEO, Collective Media Group

Connor Suckling, senior creative producer, LADbible

Danny Fenton, CEO, ZigZag

David Tryhorn, creative director, Pitch International

Donna Clark, managing director, Darlow Smithson Productions

Emily Pryor, head of marketing, base

Gavin Ramjaun, presenter, BBC Sport

Hannah Robinson, production development producer, Dock10

Harriet Young, associate director - strategy, CSM Sport & Entertainment

Joanna Robertson, VP of global comms, IMG

John McKenna, CEO, Noah Media Group

Josh Lloyd, editor / assistant producer, freelance

Katie Matthews, partnerships director, Little Dot Sport

Keegan Pierce, international development, LaLiga

Matt Smith, founder/director, Circle Circle Films

Nadeem Ali, senior editor, Buzz16

Nicky Huggett, head of development, HiddenLight Productions

Rachel Stringer, sports broadcaster and producer, freelance

Ria Walia, marketing manager, E1

Rio Clarke, senior assistant producer, Buzz16

Sarah Leach, reporter, producer/director, freelance

Scott Lavell, head of social strategy, Social Bull Media

Sharon Fuller, NBA/Rational Collective

Sid Kohli, broadcaster and chief executive, Decyfr Sport

Sophie Hind, managing director, Voiceworks Sport

Stephen Sidlo, head of media, Airspeeder

Sue Anstiss, founder, Fearless Women

Tammy Parlour, CEO, Women’s Sport Trust

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023

This is the third year of the Broadcast Sport Awards, which last year took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane (see highlights below).

The event was attended by sports and entertainment stars including Ian Wright, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Steve Jones, Greg James and Dermot O’Leary, and was widely celebrated on social media by a wide range of sports stars including David Beckham and Gary Neville.

The Awards bring together broadcasters, production companies and rights holders/federations to celebrate the best in sports content over the last year.

Award winning Awards The Broadcast Sport Awards was named the Best New Awards Event at the Conference and Events Awards, held on Friday (30 June) at Old Billingsgate, London. You can find out more by clicking here.

The categories honour the full range of sports content, from live sports coverage and documentaries to outstanding examples of fan engagement, on-screen and off-screen talent.

We’ve created a useful guide to how to maximise your chances of picking up an award here

The entry qualifying period is from 3 September 2022 to 31 August 2023. The shortlist will be announced towards the end of September, and our expert judging panel of industry leaders will then decide the final winners in each category.