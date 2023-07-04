The Broadcast Sport Awards picked up an award of its own at the Conference and Events Awards on Friday

The Broadcast Sport Awards was named the Best New Awards Event at the Conference and Events Awards, held on Friday (30 June) at Old Billingsgate, London.

The Conference and Events Awards (colloquially known as the Awards Awards) celebrate and champion everyone involved in the events industry. The longstanding awards are the event industry’s pinnacle of recognition.

The Best New Awards Event category was hotly contested, with the Broadcast Sport Awards winning out against a shortlist of seven sets of new awards from different industries.

Here’s what the Conference and Events Awards said about the Broadcast Sport Awards.

Broadcast Sport Awards The Broadcast Sport Awards has seen incredible growth in entries and attendees since the event first took place in 2021 and the awards have quickly become a staple annual event in the UK’s sports broadcasting calendar. Attended by some of the top names in sports broadcasting including Steve Jones, Dermot O’Leary, and Alex Scott, with the winners including Gabby Logan, Ian Wright, The FA (Lionesses), Whisper (F1), Sky (Premier League) and Winter Olympics. The awards are now in their 2nd year and saw just over 650 industry colleagues come together in November 2022 to recognise and reward those bringing sports content to our screens. Along with the celeb guest line-up, the awards have also had national media coverage on The One Show, featured in Yorkshire Evening Post and seen the likes of David Beckham and Gary Neville post on social media. The awards are judged by a high-level industry panel comprised of key industry leaders, including organisations like TikTok, LaLiga, BBC Sport and IMG, who get the difficult task of deciding the final winners. A dedicated industry awards event targeted at celebrating the best in sports content purely focused and designed for broadcasters, production companies and rights holders

The Conference and Events Awards were hosted by Maisie Adam and Seann Walsh and were held in front of an audience of more than 700 attendees.