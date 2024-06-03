The prestigious Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 takes place on 14 November 2024 at London Hilton on Park Lane

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 are now open for entries.

The Awards bring together athletes, presenters, sports pundits, broadcasters, production companies, rights holders, sports clubs and federations to celebrate the best in sports content over the last 12 months.

This is the fourth year of the Broadcast Sport Awards.

The winners will be revealed at a gala dinner celebration at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 14 November 2024.

The categories cover the full range of sports content, from live sports coverage and documentaries to on-screen and off-screen talent, short-form and branded content and more.

The qualifying period for entries is from 1 September 2023 to 13 September 2024. The shortlist will be announced towards the end of September, and an expert judging panel of industry leaders will then decide the final winners in each category.

The winners will be revealed at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 gala dinner on 14 November 2024 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Confirmed sponsors for the Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 so far are Base and NEP. To find out how to sponsor the popular event and the benefits of being a sponsor, click here.

WHY ENTER? The Broadcast Sport Awards honour the incredible work achieved by every area of the industry, bringing truly exceptional sports coverage to our screens over the last year. At the gala dinner celebrations on 14 November 2024, you will join the biggest names in sports talent – from presenters and pundits, to sports clubs and federations and the leading lights in sports production, documentary and heads of sports broadcasters and digital platforms. The prestigious Broadcast Sport Awards are well respected in the industry, and a true mark of outstanding achievement. ENTER NOW

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 - The Categories