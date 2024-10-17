EMG/Gravity Media has named Eamonn Curtin as its chief commercial officer.

Curtin will oversee commercial operations, business development, and strategic partnerships, leading the global sales team and working alongside the regional commercial teams at the business, which was formed by the merger between EMG and Gravity Media earlier this year. He has been in the industry for over 25 years, as commercial director at Telegenic for 19 of those. He joined EMG in 2021 as UK chief commercial officer, before becoming international sales director and then moving to global client director with the merger.

EMG/Gravity Media named former BT Sport chief Jamie Hindhaugh as regional CEO for the UK, USA, Australia, and Middle East, and ex-Warner Bros. Discovery exec Charlie Cubbon as COO, in May. This added to a number of leadership appointments immediately after the merger in February.

Shaun Gregory, CEO of EMG / Gravity Media, said: “With Eamonn’s deep expertise and vision, we are confident that he will continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening our market position and accelerating our commercial efforts. A natural client leader with an eye for new business, I am confident that Eamonn will hit the ground running and continue to build on the great momentum we’ve seen since the merger earlier this year. As we continue to expand and innovate, Eamonn’s leadership will be instrumental in executing our strategy and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Curtin added: “I am thrilled to be appointed as Chief Commercial Officer at such an exciting time. I look forward to working with the talented teams across the company to further drive growth, deepen our relationships with customers, and capitalize on new opportunities in the market.