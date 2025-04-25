Freddie Flintoff has admitted he had concerns about giving the go ahead to a documentary about his life and career. Speaking at the premiere screening of Disney+ documentary, Flintoff, on Wednesday in London, Flintoff said he’d been asked several times about doing a documentary, but, “I genuinely never thought my career would have been Disney-worthy.”

During an interview with journalist and broadcaster Martin Bayfield following the screening, Flintoff said he still isn’t very comfortable about being the subject of the documentary.

“I think one of the reasons I went against it originally was, as a sportsman, the treat is doing the sport, and everything that comes after it I find a bit embarrassing – I never felt like you need much recognition.”

He finally gave the green light to the documentary after encouragement from his family, and after he was involved in a serious car accident while filming an episode of Top Gear, which left him with extensive facial injuries.

“After the accident, it was tough, and there was more interest in doing this, that and the other. The one thing I wanted it to do was have a look back at my career a little bit, have a look back at some of the amazing people I had the opportunity to play with and against,” says Flintoff, before adding: “I didn’t want an accident – although it keeps going back to it in the documentary – to be the one thing that defines you and is what you’re remembered for.”

There seemed to be some friction between how much focus there is on the accident in the documentary and how much Flintoff would have liked. He candidly admitted in the interview with Bayfield that it was “a constant tug of war with production and John [Dower] the director – I don’t know what terms we’re on at the minute.”

Flintoff adds: “Looking back at the accident, it brings up a lot of different sorts of memories and emotions, which I’m not too comfortable with. And listening to people talk about that, I find pretty tricky.”

He adds: “When it comes to the accident, I still have nightmares and flashbacks, and remember it so well, but rather than trying to fight it, I’ve probably got more of an acceptance of it now.”

The documentary, Flintoff, made by South Shore, is streaming on Disney+ now.