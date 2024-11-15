2024-11-15T15:55:00+00:00
Familiar faces from across the industry gathered for the annual Broadcast Sport Awards, hosted by Maisie Adam and Suzi Ruffell
2024-11-14T23:30:00Z
By Max Miller
The winners were announced at a star-studded ceremony on 14 November
2024-11-13T16:30:00Z
By Ellie Kahn
Reality show competition will be broadcast with BBC Sport role for winner
2024-11-13T15:17:00Z
By Marian McHugh
Sharon Horgan and head of drama Faye Dorn reveal their inspirations
2024-11-14T10:52:00Z
By Max Miller
IMG had produced snooker for the broadcaster since 1997
2024-11-14T10:36:00Z
By Max Miller
Production company co-founded by Gary Lineker will focus on podcasts
2024-11-08T09:19:00Z
By Jake Bickerton
The event takes place at The Emirates Stadium, London on Wednesday 13 November 2024
