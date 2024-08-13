Nicole Logan will work on sport as well as its other genres

Goalhanger has added Nicole Logan as executive producer - development.

A new role at the business, Logan will work on the podcast production company’s sport projects, as well as other genres such as history, politics, and entertainment. She will lead efforts to find talent, pilot shows, and take them to launch.

Logan was previously at Reduced Listening for three years, first as a development executive and then as head of development, working on shows for clients such as BBC Radio 3, 6Music, BBC Sounds, and Spotify. She was executive producer of Nailing It for Spotify, Arlo Park’s Dream Fuel and Gilles Peterson for 6Music, and The Sleeping Forecast for BBC Sounds.

She previously worked in radio at Roundhouse, and is a founding trustee of the audio charity Multitrack.

Meanwhile, Goalhanger has also added Andy Neilson as PR and communications manager. Neilson joins from British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), and at Goalhanger will lead consumer-facing communications for Goalhanger-produced shows while also leading the broader B2B press strategy across commercial activity and the business as a whole. He has also worked on communications strategies for the likes of The Walt Disney Company EMEA & Warner Bros. Discovery and OTT streaming/VOD platforms like Prime Video & Sky Store.

Both Logan and Neilson will report to Jack Davenport, managing director and co-founder, who said: “We are thrilled to welcome Nicole and Andy to our team. Their extensive experience will be invaluable as we expand our portfolio of shows and audiences, increase our presence in international markets, and further develop our established shows across social media, video, and events.”

Image: Goalhanger/Joey McCarthy