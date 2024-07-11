Broadcast Sport’s Jake Bickerton and Max Miller offer several tips on how to capture the judges’ imagination at this year’s Broadcast Sport Awards

With the Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 now open for entries, Broadcast Sport editorial director Jake Bickerton and senior reporter Max Miller have recorded a short film to provide you with a few hints and tips for making the most of your entry.

The Awards bring together athletes, presenters, sports pundits, broadcasters, production companies, rights holders, sports clubs and federations to celebrate the best in sports content over the last 12 months.

The categories cover the full range of sports content, from live sports coverage and documentaries to on-screen and off-screen talent, short-form and branded content and more.

The qualifying period for entries is from 1 September 2023 to 13 September 2024. The shortlist will be announced towards the end of September, and an expert judging panel of industry leaders will then decide the final winners in each category.

The winners will be revealed at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 gala dinner on 14 November 2024 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Confirmed sponsors for the Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 so far are Base and NEP. To find out how to sponsor the popular event and the benefits of being a sponsor, click here.