It is set in a hair salon and provides behind-the-scenes glimpses into athletes’ preparations leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Little Dot Sport has been commissioned by Team GB to produce and distribute a new original content series called A Cut Above.

Little Dot Sport manages Team GB’s YouTube channel and paid media strategy. It has worked with Team GB to produce the new eight-part original content series.

A Cut Above provides behind-the-scenes glimpses into athletes’ preparations leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, while they are having their hair cut and styled by hair stylist, Lisa Farrall.

The series launches on YouTube this month. Each episode is 8-12 minutes long and showcases a different athlete. Participants including Bradly Sinden, Emily Campbell, Emma Uren, Kaleem Barreto, Katie Archibald, Laura Collett, Matt Richards, Morgan Lake and Penny Healey.

Carly Hodgson, head of marketing at Team GB, said: “With a little over six months left to go until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, it’s time for the nation to get to know our athletes. Our content strategy is designed to engage our fans and introduce new audiences to our athletes with fun, entertaining content, showcasing the personalities behind the extraordinary sporting performances that Team GB are known for. A Cut Above is a brilliant example of this, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Robbie Spargo, managing director of Little Dot Sport, added: “We are honoured to have Team GB’s continued trust in our content capabilities. A Cut Above is more than just a series; it’s a unique vehicle with which we can tell the extraordinary stories of Team GB athletes. Our integrated approach to content creation, distribution, and amplification will continue to enhance the Team GB storytelling experience for fans and supporters around the world in a year that will bring fever-pitch interest in the athletes.”