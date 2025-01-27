The WWE facility is part of TKO Group Holdings, which recently reached an agreement with Endeavor to acquire IMG

Major League Soccer (MLS) is evolving its media and broadcast production arm, MLS Productions, to broaden its content offerings, create efficiencies and centralise its broadcast content and graphics.

To facilitate the changes, MLS is renewing its production partnership with IMG, which will produce live match and studio productions for more than 600 annual games on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The production will be from a new location, with MLS Productions moving to WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

WWE’s state-of-the-art production facility – The Studios at WWE – features “cutting-edge technology” to further elevate the production of MLS Season Pass.

The new location for MLS Season Pass enables MLS Productions to add programming in the new season, with The Studios at WWE serving as the hub for MLS live studio programming and content in English and Spanish.

The facility is bespoke and engineered towards the needs of MLS Productions.

The WWE facility is part of TKO Group Holdings, which recently reached an agreement with Endeavor to acquire IMG.

The Studios at WWE is a 30,000-square-foot production facility equipped with five studios with the latest technologies, wide-ranging production amenities, including a virtual production stage.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV streams every MLS match to fans around the world from a single destination.

MLS Season Pass is a collaboration between MLS, Apple, IMG, and NEP.

Seth Bacon, executive vice president, media at MLS said: “The debut of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV has been remarkable for fans around the world to be able to consume all MLS games and content. With the incredible momentum and excitement around the league, we are thrilled to further our partnership with IMG to support our vision of elevating production, creating new viewing opportunities, and pushing the sports broadcast landscape into the future.”

Barney Francis, EVP, studios at IMG, added: “Together with MLS and Apple, we have set a new standard for the MLS viewing experience, creating a new era of entertaining, highly engaging content for football fans globally. Over the coming years, we will continue to innovate with cutting-edge technology and creativity, powered by our incredible new home, The Studios at WWE, and IMG’s industry-leading production experience and capabilities.”

Lee Fitting, EVP, media & production, WWE, said: “We have long admired the tremendous MLS-IMG partnership – and the fantastic product and results it has generated over the years. We believe that WWE’s new state-of-the-art facilities will help take their collective capabilities to even greater heights.”