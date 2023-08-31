It has released a trailer ahead of the release of the six-part series, Together: Treble Winners

Manchester City is releasing a new six-part series, Together: Treble Winners, documenting the 2022/23 season.

Last season was the most successful in Manchester City’s 129-year history, as Pep Guardiola’s side won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary ‘Together’ is returning to provide an exclusive look behind the scenes of City’s Treble-winning campaign.

The six-part series is currently being finalised and will offer fans “access-all-areas” content throughout key moments of City’s season.

The content has been curated and captured by City Studios, and includes unseen footage charting the immersive journey players and staff experienced to secure the Treble.

Gavin Johnson, media director at City Football Group, said: “We’re delighted to reveal the trailer for our next offering of Together, this time looking back at an even more successful and momentous 2022/23 season. Throughout the season, we’ve felt the support of our fans in each step towards winning the Treble, so it’s great that we’re able to offer never-seen-before content that provides unique insights and bring them closer to the club.

“As well as providing valuable insights to our fans, the content also demonstrates the creative and production capabilities of our in-house content unit, City Studios. From the embedded content unit integrated within the first team and working daily with players and coaches to editors, producers, designers and more, the team have captured moments of success and emotion that have been fundamental to the 2022/23 season. We look forward to releasing the ‘Together: Treble Winners’ content series.”

Together: Treble Winners will be available on Manchester City platforms soon.