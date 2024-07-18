The fictional series is based on the life of Ayrton Senna and features Gabriel Leone as Senna

Netflix has announced the release date for Senna, its drama series about Ayrton Senna. It will be released on 29 November.

The six-part series features Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna. Netflix says the production will show “for the first time ever in a scripted series Ayrton’s journey through triumphs, disappointments, joys, and sorrows, revealing his personality and personal relationships”.

The fictional series starts at the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 champion’s motor racing career, from his early career kart years to when he leaves home to compete in Formula Ford in England, and up to his tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.

The limited series features Alain Prost (Matt Mella), Galvão Bueno (Gabriel Louchard), and Xuxa (Pâmela Tomé).

The cast also includes Alice Wegmann (Lilian, Ayrton’s first wife), Camila Márdila (Viviane Senna, his sister), Christian Malheiros (Maurinho, the driver’s friend), Hugo Bonemer (Nelson Piquet), Julia Foti (Adriane Galisteu), Kazuhiro Muroyama (Soichiro Honda), Marco Ricca (Milton, Ayrton’s father), Nicolas Cruz (Leonardo, his brother), Rodrigo Veloso (Flávio, his brother-in-law), Susana Ribeiro (Zaza, Ayrton’s mother).

And also Kaya Scodelario, as a fictional journalist, Laura, Arnaud Viard (Jean-Marie Balestre), Patrick Kennedy (Ron Dennis), Joe Hurst (Keith Sutton), Johannes Heinrichs (Niki Lauda), Keisuke Hoashi (Osamu Goto), Leon Ockenden (James Hunt), Richard Clothier (Peter Warr), Steven Mackintosh (Frank Williams), Terry Fullerton (Rob Compton), Tom Mannion (Sid Watkins), and Tom Mckay (Alex Hawkridge), among others.

Vicente Amorim is the showrunner, and director along with Julia Rezende who also directs the series.

Senna is produced by Gullane and created in partnership with Senna Brands and the driver’s family.