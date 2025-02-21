OneGate Media will distribute Bayern Munich documentary FC Hollywood globally.

Co-produced by ZDF and btf, the five-episode series has reached six million views on ZDF Mediathek in Germany. It covers the Bundesliga football club from 1996-2001, which saw the club become one of the most successful in Europe but also suffer from internal team disagreements.

FC Hollywood includes never-before-seen archive footage, as well as interviews with players such as Lothar Matthäus, Jürgen Klinsmann, Mehmet Scholl, Mario Basler, and Stefan Effenberg, and journalists including Reinhold Beckmann, Patrizia Riekel, and Marcel Reif.

The series was supported by the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and the FFA German Motion Picture Fund, and produced by Stepan Arapovic, Philipp Käßbohrer, and Matthias Murmann. It was directed by Nicolas Berse-Gilles, and written by Markus Brauckmann, Simone Schillinger, and Florian Nöthe.

Tania Reichert-Facilides, managing director of OneGate Media, said: “FC Hollywood is much more than just a classic football documentary. It tells a gripping story full of emotions, drama, and unexpected twists—all brought to life by some of footballs icons and experienced journalists. The outstanding streaming numbers on ZDF Mediathek confirm the demand for this kind of documentary and highlight the strong interest in this remarkable era of FC Bayern. We are confident that the documentary, powered by the global appeal of the FC Bayern Munich brand, will captivate audiences worldwide.”

Dr. Karolin Engl-Lubba, head of business, legal affairs & commercial at btf, and Franziska Gärtner head of acquisitions and sales at btf, added: “In line with btf’s innovative content strategy, we are further expanding our global reach through new distribution channels. Collaborating with international distributors is a key pillar of this strategy, and FC Hollywood presents the perfect opportunity to strengthen our international presence and make the documentary accessible worldwide. With OneGate, we have found fantastic partners, and we look forward to working together.”