Paddy Sloane, director at Curveball Digital, and Katie Matthews, partnerships director at Little Dot Studios, explain how they worked with the organisations

The latest episode of the Broadcast Sport Podcast sees Paddy Sloane, director at Curveball Digital, and Katie Matthews, partnerships director at Little Dot Studios, speak about their respective 2022 campaigns with the International Hockey Federation and Lawn Tennis Association.

Speaking to Broadcast Sport editor Jake Bickerton at the Broadcast Sport Content Summit at dock10, Salford on 23 March, the pair delve into social media strategy and how to make content that will bring in followers, views, and promote D2C offerings.

Sloane spoke of Curveball’s work with the International Hockey Federation and Watch.Hockey on the 2022 Women’s Hockey World Cup - which won the ‘Best Social Media Campaign’ at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2022. The well-executed campaign surpassed all expectations and reached a new audience through engaging and innovative digital content.

Meanwhile, Matthews explained Little Dot’s ongoing work with the LTA, creating content for the organisation’s digital channels. The content (created in partnership with Whisper) has resulted in a 50% growth in social interactions, 30% growth in social followers and an increase of 11% in video views for the organisation.

You can listen to this episode, and the rest of the Broadcast Sport Podcast, below.