Its 20-year relationship with IMG as Premier League Productions will come to an end

The Premier League is to establish an in-house media operations business, moving away from its current arrangement with IMG to produce Premier League matches under its Premier League Productions wing.

At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed the Premier League will bring all international media content production and distribution in-house, from the start of the 2026/27 season.

For 20 years, this service has been provided in partnership with IMG, operating as Premier League Productions (PLP).

PLP currently produces Premier League content for more than 180 countries, with the Premier League and IMG working together on the productions. PLP produces full coverage of all 380 Premier League matches each season, as well as wide-ranging support programming.

The two organisations will continue to deliver the next two Premier League seasons to broadcasters, and then the Premier League will take production in-house.

Premier League chief media officer Paul Molnar said: “IMG has been a fantastic partner for the Premier League over the past 20 years. They have worked tirelessly on our behalf to provide world-class content and services to our international partners. During this time, our partnership has been at the forefront of broadcast innovation to deliver top-class programming week in, week out throughout the season. This has all come together to play a vital role in growing our global audiences and popularity.

“As we move the media production operations in-house, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a best-in-class content service to our partners and millions of passionate fans around the world.”

Barney Francis, EVP, studios, IMG, added: “Our work with the Premier League has been game-changing, both for how fans enjoy football, and for the growth of the Premier League’s international audience and business. Working at the cutting edge of sports production for 20 years, we are proud to have launched many innovations together - from PLTV in 2010, which opened up the global TV rights market, to the transition from SD to HD, and then to 4K.

“We have built a state-of-the art virtual studio, produced award-winning digital content and introduced new cameras and feeds that have made the Premier League’s programming a gold standard for global sports broadcasting. With IMG’s wider production work for rightsholders such as the EFL, MLS and Apple, the Saudi Pro League, EuroLeague and ETP, we are continuing to power live sports broadcasting, leveraging new technologies and reaching wider audiences as our business continues to grow internationally.”

The Premier League says further details regarding the Premier League in-house media operations business will be announced prior to its launch in 2026.