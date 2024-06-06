Prime Video is working with Box To Box Films and NHL Production to produce a behind-the-scenes docuseries on the North American ice hockey league.

The action-packed docuseries will focus on the NHL’s biggest teams and most compelling characters, all at different stages of their careers, as they look to win the Stanley Cup. This announcement comes shortly after Prime Video picked up the rights to Monday night hockey in Canada.

Following the players’ lives on and off the ice, the series will feature Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk; New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl; Boston Bruins teammates David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman; Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes; Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander; Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg; and Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, among others.

The production teams will also stay embedded with McDavid, Tkachuk and their teammates, families and friends during the Oilers’ and Panthers’ efforts to win the 2024 Stanley Cup.

The series is executive produced by Box To Box co-founders James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, NHL Productions’ Steve Mayer and Ross Bernard, and Daniel Amigone.

Box To Box has made a name for itself in the behind-the-scenes sport docuseries space since the success of its F1: Drive To Survive series. The Broadcast Sport Podcast spoke to its head of sport and factual Warren Smith about its strategy in the genre earlier this year.

Martin said: “We want to stay true to the world of ice hockey with the series. The sport is as beautiful, skillful and graceful, as it is brutal, pressurized and powerful; and we aim to balance the energetic and fast-paced action leading up to the Stanley Cup Final, with the quiet and raw drama taking place off the ice.”

NHL chief content officer & senior executive vice president Steve Mayer added: “This is so meaningful for our league. Box To Box has revolutionized modern storytelling for Formula 1, golf and tennis. With the full support of the League, players, coaches and owners, we welcome the opportunity to showcase our stars and the greatest season and postseason in sports – the Stanley Cup Playoffs – to a global audience.”

Shaun Alperin, head of content, Prime Video, Canada, commented: “This generation of NHL superstars are modern day gladiators unlike anything ever seen before, with big personalities and even bigger play makers, and we have the perfect partners to capture that energy for an unparalleled sports docuseries. Working with Box To Box Films and NHL Productions we cannot wait to bring to the screen the passion, the intensity, and the sheer excitement of the road to the Stanley Cup final, revealing what fans have only speculated goes on behind the scenes of the world’s fastest team sport.”