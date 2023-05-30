Infosys and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) have worked on a series of fan engagement innovations at Roland-Garros, powered by cloud, AI, mixed reality, and data and analytics.

For one, fans can measure their serving skills at the Infosys x Wilson Smash Corner at Roland Garros. Using high-tech cameras, Infosys records and super imposes individual’s serves on Court Philippe-Chatrier, to make it appear they are serving on the main court.

The participant will also be given tailored serve analysis and feedback on their posture and performance to enhance their technique.

Infosys has also rolled out The Infosys Tennis Virtual Reality Experience, which places fans at the center of a virtual game to give them the opportunity to take part in matches against the game’s best.

Meanwhile, a new analytical feature has been added to Infosys’ AI-assisted Journalism tool, to help media track and report from the court to fans at home. The feature picks up on multiple factors such as match length and crowd noise in the stadium to rate the levels of excitement and tension surrounding the game.

AI videos that were initially deployed by Infosys in 2019 at Roland-Garros, have been further enhanced with new innovations such as player tendencies, which analyses efficacy of their first and second serves and their returns to provide an accurate correlation between their reactive tendencies and win rate.

Another new feature is ‘Get in the zone’, where AI curates custom video playlists and loads all the winning trends against specific opponents to positively influence the players mindset pre-match.

As part of their partnership, Infosys and the FFT will also be providing a two-day programme aimed at children with a passion for science, technology, and tennis to inspire students to explore the interplay between sport and STEM.

There are also enhancements to the Infosys Roland-Garros 3D Art Museum, which provides 3D immersive exhibits, a video wall and an all-new AR experience that lets visitors re-live Yannick Noah’s winning point for his Grand Slam win in 1983 in an augmented reality experience.

Sumit Virmani, EVP and chief marketing officer, Infosys, said: “Now in its fifth year, this partnership continues to help transform and propel the sport forwards, for the better. Several new innovations this year have been powered by Infosys Topaz and bring an AI-first approach to reimagine the Roland-Garros tournament in fresh new ways for fans, media and crucially players, leaning on the sport’s heritage while powering and inspiring future generations. We are truly excited with the potential of technology powered transformative progress that continues to make Roland-Garros amongst the most exciting grand slams for the billion fans of the sport around the world.”

Amélie Mauresmo, tournament director Roland-Garros, adds: “Infosys has amplified the reach of the tournament over the past five years, while adding real value to everyone in the game. As Digital Innovation Partner, their focus on taking the game into new dimensions while preserving the culture heritage of Roland-Garros with digital platforms has helped us engage deeper with those on and beyond the court in a meaningful way. We will continue to find avenues to make the tournament more iconic and innovative with technology.”