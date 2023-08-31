For the next seven days, SailGP will be prominently displayed on the largest advertising boards in Europe

SailGP is promoting its fourth season with a global brand campaign called We Are Racing that has taken over the famous Piccadilly Circus digital advertising boards for the next week.

We Are Racing aims to drive brand awareness and grow the league’s global fan base. The launch in central London comes as the global championship begins its European leg.

The next SailGP events are Saint-Tropez on 9-10 September, Taranto, Italy on 23-24 September and Andalucia-Cádiz on 14-15 October.

The We Are Racing film at Piccadilly Circus uses ‘DeepScreen’ technology produced and developed by Ocean Outdoor and SailGP’s own production team, and includes action-packed footage showcasing SailGP’s hydrofoiling F50s. 3D graphics highlight Sir Ben Ainslie’s Emirates Great Britain SailGP team, three-time SailGP championship winners Australia and the United States SailGP Team.

Onlookers will see the F50 boats “fly out of the screen and come hurtling towards them at unbelievable speeds,” says SailGP.

The Piccadilly Lights activation also celebrates SailGP’s new UK broadcast deal, with ITV becoming the latest home of SailGP and the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team. Fans can stream all the events live on ITVX with highlights from each event available the following week.

And, for the first time, highlights from one of SailGP’s showcase events in Saint-Tropez will be shown on ITV1.

To unveil the new campaign, Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team strategist and most successful female sailor in Olympic history, Hannah Mills OBE, and fellow Emirates GBR athlete and Olympic rowing gold medalist Matt Gotrel MBE arrived in Piccadilly Circus in full race kit.

Mills said: “It’s fantastic to see SailGP on such a prominent platform and it has been great to come here today to see it for the first time. While the new brand campaign aims to grow our audience and fan base – which will be great to have more people around the world cheering us on – I also hope that it inspires the next generation. As athletes, our actions can have a real impact and influence others. I’m passionate about using that platform to get people involved in both sport and sustainability, which is the core of SailGP.”

Leah Davis, SailGP global marketing director, added: “Season 4 is a breakthrough season for our championship and the launch of the global brand campaign is key to growing and broadening our fan base and increasing brand awareness. And, what better way to launch it than with an innovative, high-speed, high-impact 3D activation at Piccadilly Lights that really brings to life everything that SailGP has to offer and gives fans and passersby a unique opportunity to get a taste of SailGP – in central London.”