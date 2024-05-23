Auto-generated highlights of players will be created for the Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 and the Shopee Cup 2024/2025

Sports marketing agency Sportfive has renewed its partnership with AI-powered highlights generator, Magnifi.

Magnifi will be used by Sportfive to create AI-powered highlights for the social content platforms of two urnaments in the ASEAN Football calendar – the Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 and the Shopee Cup 2024/2025.

With Magnifi, Sportfive can auto-generate highlights of players, as well as integrate its brand partners into highlights videos at the push of a button.

Sportfive can resize and distribute this content over two dozen social channels, all in the correct dimensions of each platform.

Sportfive previously appointed Magnifi as its social content solution provider for the AFF U-23 Championships in 2023.

Vinayak Shrivastava, CEO of Magnifi, said: “Sportfive’s renewal is the ultimate vote of confidence. It affirms that Magnifi provides lasting value to the largest teams, franchises, and brands across all sports. Their choice strengthens our resolve to continue innovating and elevating our AI-based video editor so that businesses keep enhancing the productivity, efficiency, and creativity of sports coverage.”