He joins the sports production giant to take up the newly created position at the company

Sunset+Vine has appointed Peter Angell as chief executive officer. He joins the company on the 1 November.

Angell has operated as an independent sports media consultant since 2020, following eight years in the role of SVP, global media production at Lagardére Sports (now Sportfive) where he was overall responsible for global media operations and productions.

Before that he spent 12 years as director of production for Host Broadcast Services (HBS), host broadcaster of the 2002, 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.

Prior to joining HBS in 2000, Angell spent five years as head of TV production at TEAM Marketing, overseeing the broadcast delivery of the UEFA Champions League.

Sunset+Vine chairman Jeff Foulser said: “Peter is a much respected and extremely experienced industry leader with a quality and extensive CV. His appointment gives us even more firepower to grow as an international business and particularly in the area of host broadcasting, which has been a core element of our work in recent times. Peter’s experience of major events and fantastic contacts will help build on the success we’ve had. I’ve known Peter for many years and am really excited to be working with him, (managing director) David Tippett and the rest of our talented team as we look to the next few years of growth.”

Angell added: “I’m delighted to be joining Sunset+Vine at such an exciting time for our business and for the media industry as a whole. Having worked together with and alongside the company on many occasions over the last two decades, I know first-hand that their world class industry reputation is well deserved and I look forward to leading and supporting this amazing team onwards to bigger and better things in this next chapter of our story.”

Sunset+Vine’s clients include Amazon Prime, TNT Sports, the BBC, Channel 4 and Channel 5 as well as major sports federations including the International Cricket Council, World Rugby, the Commonwealth Games Federation, FIFA, UEFA, the FEI, UK Athletics and World Sailing.