Whisper has appointed Two Circles co-founder Matt Rogan and former Turner Sports exec Tina Shah to its advisory board.

Rogan was also formerly co-CEO and exec chair of sport agency Two Circles, and has also been a strategic advisor to the likes of UK Sport, the European Sponsorship Association and others. Shah was EVP and general manager of Turner Sports before it was acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery, and for a short period after, and worked with the company for over 22 years.

The pair will advise Whisper CEO Sunil Patel, as well as the wider executive team. They join as the production company aims to expand into new markets - as noted by its production of EA Sports’ Madden Bowl in the US - and shifted its leadership team, with Bethan Evans moving to managing director, sport, and Mark Cole becoming group managing director.

Shah said: “Whisper has delivered significant and sustained growth over the past decade, combined with a reputation for creativity and innovation, making them one of the most successful cross-sector production houses in the world. I’m excited about partnering with the team and leveraging my experience and skills to drive their growth strategy in the US market. Whisper’s ability to deliver quality at scale, has provided an ideal platform for continued expansion, consolidating and expanding their core proposition, as well as moving into new areas, markets, and geographies.”

Rogan said: “Whisper has an entrepreneurial leadership and culture that has challenged and changed what a production company delivers. They have grown by being innovative and creative, and, ultimately, delivering great outcomes for their clients. There is a drive and ambition to do more, which plays to my own experience of driving growth, innovation and quality in sports businesses that challenge the status quo. I look forward to helping Whisper realise its significant potential.”

Patel said: “The whole Whisper team is absolutely focused on building on the success – born out of hard work, disruptive thinking and getting the job done – we have created over the past 14 years. The challenge now is how best to take advantage of the brilliant people that make up the business, our excellent client relationships, and Whisper’s burgeoning global reputation for delivering quality at scale. Our ambition is clear; to become one of the best and most valuable sport and entertainment agencies in the world, and I am sure that Matt and Tina will be instrumental in helping realise that vision.”