It will live broadcast coverage of the Grand Final of the EA Madden NFL Championship Series on Twitch and YouTube

Whisper’s events arm is producing the ‘Madden Bowl’ for EA Sports live in New Orleans on 7 February 2025, ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Whisper will produce coverage of the Grand Final of the EA Madden NFL Championship Series and deliver the live broadcast for Twitch and YouTube, along with US outside broadcast company, NEP and ConCom.

The production house said the show will be a “highly produced” event, live from Orpheum Theatre, New Orleans, in front of a live audience. It will feature in-event entertainment, and a post-final concert.

Outside of the EA Sports event, Whisper is producing a range of content throughout Super Bowl LIX week for NFL UK & Ireland (The Weekly Blitz) and Channel 5 (NFL EndZone), covering events such as the NFL Honors Ceremony, Radio Row and the NFL Experience.

Sunil Patel, Whisper Group CEO and co-founder, said: “For Whisper to have the opportunity to produce such an iconic Super Bowl event is both exciting and a privilege. It really shows the brilliant working relationship and trust we have developed with EA Sports, who we work with globally, to deliver one of their landmark moments during the biggest week in the U.S. sports and entertainment calendar. We are grateful for their continued faith in us.

“Whisper is delivering more and more events for broadcasters, streamers, awards, brands and sports bodies. It’s testament to the hard work, attention to detail and high standards our events team demands of itself. We treat things like BBC Sports Personality of the Year, FIFA: Best, and all the EA Sports and epsorts events we do with the respect they deserve, while striving to be creative and innovative.”