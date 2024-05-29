Whisper North is to produce BBC Sport’s Personality Of The Year after winning a competitive tender.

It was announced earlier this year that the event would be put out to tender for the first time since 2019, when BBC Sport’s in-house team won - the in-house team did not take part this time. The tendering of returning series forms part of the Charter and Agreement requirement to open up more of the BBC’s TV programmes to competition, following the launch of the BBC’s Compete or Compare strategy in 2014.

Whisper North will begin producing the annual awards night from this year.

Mark Cole, managing director of Whisper, commented: “BBC Sports Personality of the Year brings together many of the elements Whisper loves to produce and celebrate: live events, awards shows, sporting moments, superstars and entertainment.

We celebrate sport and athletes across many productions throughout the year, so to be working with the BBC on this prestigious end of year show feels a fitting way to conclude what will be an incredible year of sporting achievement and endeavour. With the BBC, we will be seeking to deliver a bold and ambitious show that will appeal to a wide audience, driven by compelling and entertaining story-telling.”