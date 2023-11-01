Formula E has turned to Whisper to create English language live race coverage and programming for its 10th season.

Aurora will continue to produce the motorsport’s host broadcast, with Gravity Media providing production facilities such as its 50,000 sq ft base by BBC Broadcast Centre that was opened earlier this year. Aurora renewed its Formula E partnership, which sees it create the international feed and shoulder programming, over the summer.

Whisper’s programming will include pre- and post-race shows and live race content, beginning from the opening race of the season in Mexico City on Saturday, 13 January 2024. The hour-long preview programme will showcase driver stories, insight and analysis of the title race.

There will also be an access-all-areas show the night before every race weekend based around the Free Practice 1 session - the first time drivers are on-track - in an “informal, magazine-style format”, as well as coverage of the Free Practice 2 and 3 sessions, and the live qualifying session.

A new presenting line-up will be annouced in due course, including existing presenters and pundits such as Nicki Shields, Karun Chandhok, Dario Franchitti, Radzi Chinyanganya, Allan McNish and Tom Brooks being joined by stars from both motorsport and entertainment.

Channel 4 has broadcast the last two Formula E seasons in the UK, but there have been reports that the racing series is looking for a new broadcaster for its 2024 season.

Aarti Dabas, chief media officer of Formula E, said: “We are excited to work with Whisper who will bring to Formula E their impressive, proven credentials for creating compelling sports and entertainment broadcast content. Formula E is the most competitive motorsport world championship with unrivalled racing action, big personalities in the paddock, and genuine storylines that will capture the imagination of new and current audiences.”

Sunil Patel, CEO & co-founder of Whisper, added: “Our intention for the Formula E coverage is to deliver ‘Entertainment Electrified’. We have an exciting and updated talent line up, as well as ambitious coverage plans, as we seek to redefine the coverage with the inspiring Formula E team. This project will draw on our creative storytelling skills and our absolute passion for motorsport.”

Formula E claimed to become the fourth biggest motorsport in the world this year, overtaking NASCAR, and Broadcast Sport went behind the scenes at its Monaco race weekend in May.