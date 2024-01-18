Whisper will continue to produce Channel 4’s Formula 1 coverage through until 2026. It was awarded the contract after a competitive tender process.

The announcement comes after Channel 4 and Sky struck a deal which keeps Formula 1 coverage on free-to-air television until 2026.

Channel 4 will air live coverage of the British GP, qualifying and practice rounds, as well as highlights of all other F1 races throughout the season.

Whisper’s relationship with Channel 4 for the Formula 1 began in 2016 when the broadcaster first started covering the sport.

Channel 4 head of sport, Pete Andrews, said: “Whisper’s production of our F1 content has been fantastic. They are always striving to improve and deliver the best possible coverage for our audiences and that really came through in a very tough tender process.

“Their ambition for this year’s coverage is really exciting and I’m really looking forward to working with Whisper’s outstanding on and off-screen talent.”

Sunil Patel, CEO and co-founder, Whisper, added: “Our founders met while producing F1 for the BBC and we have an absolute passion for motorsport and delivering sport as entertainment. This project brings all those aspects together, a show that delivers the best action and entertainment from F1, with storytelling at its heart. All under the creative and editorial leadership of Tim Hampel and Kirstie Bennett from our Manchester office.

“It’s brilliant also to continue to work with Channel 4 on F1. They are a pioneering partner who give us freedom to develop and evolve. Together we’re committed to reducing emissions while delivering the highest levels of creativity and entertainment for F1 fans in the UK.”

This year, Channel 4 plans to relaunch C4F1 with new features and additional talent being connected to the show.

Channel 4 and Whisper say they have ambitious plans for the coverage with an increased focus on sustainability. The 2024 C4F1 shows will see a reduction of more than 50% in carbon footprint, compared to 2022.

The opening race of the 2024 season is the Formula 1 Gulf Air Grand Prix on 2 March.

Whisper will continue to deliver two highlight shows during each race weekend, with five live shows across the British Grand Prix weekend in July. All shows will continue to be produced remotely from the UK.

Late-night highlight shows will be presented from an immersive studio location in the UK, while European races will be presented from the F1 paddock.

There will be on-site presence for all races.