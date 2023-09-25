Both players are filmed simultaneously by the cameras, which are mounted within the centre strap of the net

Gravity Media and The All England Lawn Tennis Club have agreed a partnership for the supply of NetCam camera technology for the global television coverage of Wimbledon.

The deal begins next year and builds on Gravity Media Australia’s deployment of NetCam at The Championships since its debut in 2018.

The NetCam was designed and developed in Australia specifically for tennis coverage, and is used to capture action at Wimbledon, the US Open Tennis Championships and the Australian Open Tennis Championships, as well as at the ATP and WTA Finals.

The camera provides a unique viewing experience giving fans a new vantage point of the tennis action. Both players are filmed simultaneously by the NetCam, which is mounted within the centre strap of the net, just behind the white vertical adjustment strap.

Gravity Media Australia’s Globecam division is behind the technology.

Paul Davies, head of broadcast, production and media rights, The Championships, Wimbledon, said: “The use of NetCam on Centre and No. 1 Court brings a unique and dynamic perspective to the broadcast coverage during The Championships.

“The delicate challenge of integrating these cameras within the grass courts has always been sensitively managed between Gravity Media Australia and our ground staff and we look forward continuing this long standing partnership.”

Greg Littrich, director, operations at Gravity Media Australia, adds: “Gravity Media Australia is pleased to be working in partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club and delivering our specialist camera technologies to add further depth and audience engagement for the internationally recognised global television coverage of The Championships.

“We thank them for entrusting us to be a part of such a significant event in sports. We are committed to the continuing development of Gravity Media’s speciality cameras and take great pride that technology designed and developed in Australia now forms an integral component of coverage of so many sports around the world.”