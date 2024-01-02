Ratings

Mr Bates topples The Tourist in New Year’s Day drama showdown

By 2024-01-02T11:19:00

mr_bates_vs_the_post_office_ep1_07

NEW YEAR’S DAY: ITV1 Post Office scandal draws 1.4m more viewers than S2 opener of BBC1 drama

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 