Sky Documentaries is readying a feature-length film about the US’s right-wing militia movement, directed by the House of Maxwell helmer Daniel Vernon.

The single, which will air on 22 January, will take a timely exploration into the contentious and secretive world, ahead of the mooted pardoning of 6 January rioters when Donald Trump returns as president later this month.

Produced by US label Noble Beast (Hulu’s Power Trip) and Sky Studios, in association with NBC News Studios, King of the Apocalypse uses unprecedented access to the heart of the movement, seen through the prism of Dakota Adams, the de-radicalised son of Stewart Rhodes, who founded the far-right anti-government militia the Oath Keepers.

Rhodes Snr was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, which was driven by protestations over the deposing of Trump in the 2020 presidential election two months earlier.

The film offers unique access to Rhodes Snr, as well as Dakota and his mother Tasha, who tell the story of the enigmatic leader’s origins, their views on his descent into paranoia and the family’s escape from his control and influence.

King of the Apocalypse will also dig into the various more radical militia heads who have emerged during Rhodes Snr’s imprisonment including Mike Dunn of the Boogaloo Bois, who is convinced the January riots were a dress rehearsal for an impending civil war. It will chart Dunn’s journey deeper into extremism as Rhodes Jnr seeks an exit from the movement.

Noble Beast founder Ted Bourne produces, with Vesna Cudic exec producing for Sky Studios alongside Molly O’Brien for NBC News Studios and Mike Giglio.

The doc is directed by Vernon whose credits include BBC2 Robert Maxwell-focused series House of Maxwell, Expectation’s Netflix feature doc Nail Bomber: Manhunt, and Channel 4’s Inside the Ku Klux Klan.

It was commissioned by Hayley Reynolds, acting director of documentaries and factual at Sky for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Sky Studios chief exec and Sky chief content officer, and by Amanda Spain for MSNBC Films. The Sky commissioning editor is Bruce Fletcher.

The documentary was financed by Sky and MSNBC Films.