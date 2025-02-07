More than 100 will be used by official broadcaster Fox Sports

Over 240 Sony cameras will be in use at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, USA, to capture Super Bowl LIX this weekend.

Over 100 of these cameras will be a part of Fox Sports’ official broadcast, including 97 HDC Series Broadcast System Cameras, one FR7 Cinematic PTZ Camera, three FX6 Full-Frame Cinema Cameras, one Alpha 7 III Mirrorless Camera, and one Venice 2 Digital Cinema Camera. Game Creek Video is handling this production, using the cameras across pre-game, in-game, and post-game action as well as additional studio shows. Fox will also have Sony BVM reference level monitors on-site used for colour gradation.

The cameras will be positioned in each end zone, along both sidelines, and in multiple positions throughout the stadium, including the “SkyCam” over the field. There will be 14 Sony cameras specifically handling content for streaming.

Sony’s HawkREPLAY systems, a remote production and instant replay broadcast solution, will also be used by Fox Sports.

Another 15 will be used by Funicular Goats to technically the half time show, which is being performed by Kendrick Lamar. These include 13 Venice 2 Digital Cinema Cameras, one Venice Extension System, and one Burano Digital Cinema Camera, for use in ASL coverage.

The other cameras, taking the total to over 240, are in use for photography by the Associated Press and NFL.

Sony was named as an official technology partner of the NFL last year.

Gary Brantley, Chief Information Officer of the NFL, said: “The Super Bowl is the most watched event of the year, and delivering an authentic and immersive experience for coaches, players, and fans requires a wide array of advanced technologies. Sony has been instrumental in enhancing the game-day experience with its innovative solutions, and we are proud to have Sony play a key role in making Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans unforgettable.”

Neal Manowitz, president and COO of Sony Electronics North America, added: “We are proud to play a critical role in Super Bowl LIX, drawing on our decades-long record of imaging innovation and production expertise to ensure that every fan watching on-site or at home has the best seat in the house.”

James Coker, head of engineering and technical management at Funicular Goats, commented: “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is a challenge unlike any other project we’ve been a part of. There are less than five minutes to set up and deliver a cinematic concert to millions of people, and the Sony Cinema Line cameras provide the perfect combination of full-frame sensor with broadcast compatibility to work seamlessly within the show’s structure and achieve this challenge.”