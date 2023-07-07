Major League Rugby, the highest level of rugby union in the US, has completed a full redesign of its broadcast graphics.

MLR turned to AE Live for the creative redesign and operational rollout of the graphics, which can be seen on Fox Sports in the US, therugbynetwork.com globally, and with regional broadcast partners. AE Live worked with Ross Video’s creative teams to re-imagine the MLR creative, assisting with the build and development of the package within the Ross Xpression render platform.

The company led from the initial creative development through operational rollout and delivery, providing its rugby control and operational applications as well as full install support to MLR and its six production partners.

Jimmy Cuddihy, executive producer at Major League Rugby, said: “This new look is a perfect fit for our growing league in a country with an increasing passion for rugby – and a future host of the Rugby World Cup. AE Live delivered for us in every aspect of graphics production, ensuring we were able to design a package that not only resonated with those passionate rugby supporters we talk to globally, but also the new rugby fan in the USA.”

Chris Bennell, AE Live’s global account manager for RossVideo, added: “We are thrilled to have collaborated with AE Live on this project for Major League Rugby. This partnership marks the first time that Ross has worked with AE Live, and we are proud of the results that our XPression render platform has provided in supporting the redesign and rollout of the new broadcast package. AE Live’s expertise and dedication have resulted in a package that elevates the production quality and enhances fan engagement for MLR broadcasts. We look forward to future projects and continued collaboration with AE Live as we strive to deliver innovative solutions for the sports broadcasting industry.”

Stuart Coles, CCO at AE Live, commented: “Rugby runs deep in our DNA at AE and we wanted to bring that pedigree and expertise to MLR, whilst being mindful of the tastes and preferences of sports fans in the US. What is more, the suite of software control applications being used on MLR are the same ones being used across other world class rugby union tournaments, such as the Six Nations and the World Cup being held later this year.

“The league is a fledgling one, but growing fast, and we wanted to create an on air look that can help MLR create its own identity and give fans, old and new, a fresh viewing experience. This is just the beginning for AE Live and MLR, and we are looking forward to playing our part in growing a sport that we are very passionate about.”