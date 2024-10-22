All matches will be broadcast live through the venue’s TV system to around 100 TV sets

The Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 tennis tournament has partnered with Appear to provide spectators with high quality, near real-time live content throughout the venue.

For the next week, the Swiss Indoors Basel tennis tournament showcases world-class tennis as part of the ATP Tour 500.

Appear’s X Platform will enable spectators at the Swiss Indoors to follow the tennis action at high quality and in near real-time in the venue.

All matches will be broadcast live through the venue’s TV system to around 100 TV sets in various areas, including press offices, VIP lounges, restaurants, exhibition areas, and stands.

Appear says the X Platform is well suited to distributing TV signals in sports arenas due to its “high stability and user-friendly handling”.

Chris Alner, SVP commercial director EMEA, Appear, said: “Appear’s X Platform delivers the exceptional quality and low-latency required for a world-class sporting event like the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel. Our technology ensures that every viewer in the venue, whether in lounges or press areas, experiences the action reliably, in real-time, and at unmatched picture quality. It’s a testament to our continuing commitment to providing robust, scalable solutions for live sports broadcasting.”