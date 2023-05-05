Graphics were first used during 2022, with enhancements made since

ATP Media has rolled out a new set of broadcast graphics created and implemented by Deltatre.

The companies, who have worked together since 2017, jointly designed the graphics, which were first used during the 2022 season, which included bespoke packs created for key events such as the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan and Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. It uses AI-generated contextual insights to feed the graphics pack, and has implemented live rankings from the start of the 2023 season.

The pair also use this data to give insights to commentators, and have created tournament locator maps that show viewers 3D maps that bring the geography of the venue to life. These innovations will be used in 250 days of tennis during 2023.

Dominic Gresset, director of production and content services at ATP Media, said: “ATP Media’s partnership with Deltatre has grown from a common goal to create and deliver the best, most consistent output with an engaging graphic package both visually and editorially.

It’s of paramount importance to ATP Media to push the boundaries in all aspects of our production whilst maintaining the highest standards across our 60 tournaments each year, to deliver the best tennis production to our broadcast partners and fans around the world.”

Andrea Marini, CEO at Deltatre, added: “Deltatre has been working with ATP Media for over half a decade now, and we are thrilled to see our latest set of broadcast graphics for them come to life.

“Our new premium graphics not only provide never-seen-before insights and contextual data to tennis fans but also help to enhance the storytelling and viewer experience during live broadcasts. We are excited to continue delivering these cutting-edge graphics to tennis fans worldwide and we are enjoying seeing them in action again at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.”