The Australian Open is broadcasting live coverage of its ongoing tournament in the style of Wii Tennis on its YouTube channel.

Produced in-house by Tennis Australia onsite, every match of the competition has been available live on its YouTube channel - with the major difference of the players, stadium, and supporters all appearing as Nintendo Wii-style characters and environments.

Pre and post-match action is shown as normal, but all gameplay is in this format.

The animated feed was actually debuted for last year’s tournament, although 2025 has seen it gain more tracttion across social media. The Australian Open told the BBC its aim is to “captivate a new generation of tennis fans, making the sport more accessible and engaging, particularly for kids and families.”

This innovation allows fans without a subscription to watch the live tennis from Down Under, albeit in a slightly untraditional manner. Warner Bros. Discovery, which is the UK rights holder for the Australian Open through its Eurosport platform, declined to comment on the stream.

You can watch one of the animated streams below, Kasidit Samrej and Daniil Medvedev’s five-set thriller in the first round.