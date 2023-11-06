Shot Speed is the latest statistic to be added to Bundesliga coverage as part of its partnership with AWS.

It is the 15th statistic added by the pair, joining Keeper Efficiency, Ball Recovery Time, Pressure Handling, Win Probability, Set Piece Threat, Skill, Most Pressed Player, Attacking Zones, Average Positions: Trends, Shot Efficiency, Passing Profile, Speed Alert, Average Positions, and xGoals.

First used in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on the weekend, which saw Harry Kane score a hat trick, Shot Speed is based on live tracking data and sees shots on goal measured by evaluating the position data of the ball, measured directly at the beginning of a shot when the ball reaches the highest speed.

Exceptionally high speeds will be highlighted directly after an individual shot, and rankings will show which players have achieved the highest shot speed on a matchday or during a season. Goalkeepers’ performances against high speed shots can also be visualised. Broadcasters and commentators will be made aware of opportunities to do this through Data Story Finder, DFL’s Artificial Intelligence-driven system to support live commentary, which will highlight all shots to go over 100kph (62mph).

You can watch a video explainer on the feature below.