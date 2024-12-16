Matt Stagg outlines five areas where technology will play an increasingly important role in sports broadcasting over the next 12 months

IMAGE: Generated by AI when asked to create an image to showcase tech innovations in sports broadcasting in 2025

The broadcast industry stands at the cusp of transformative change, driven by advances in AI, cloud production, and sustainability imperatives.

For broadcasters, the mandate is clear – adapt boldly, invest wisely, and focus on what delivers real commercial and technical value.

The future isn’t just about adopting new technologies, it’s about turning them into competitive advantages.

With this in mind, here are my top five predictions for 2025, offering insights into both the commercial and technical forces reshaping the sector.

1. AI integration – from experimentation to ROI

2025 will be the year AI moves from exciting experimentation to measurable return on investment. Early adopters of AI in workflows, from automated editing to real-time analytics, are already reaping the benefits.

AI-powered software has drastically reduced turnaround times for highlights in sports broadcasting and has enhanced audience engagement with personalised content delivery.

The “second movers” will accelerate their strategies, learning from market results to target AI applications that deliver maximum commercial impact. Areas such as automated captioning, content discovery, and dynamic advertising will see rapid adoption.

Crucially, senior management, long hesitant to release investment, will start to trust the business cases presented by technical teams. This shift will signal a new wave of funding and commitment to AI integration.

2. AR/VR/XR trials take a backseat

Immersive technologies like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and extended reality (XR) have captured imaginations but remain stuck in a paradox: the experiences are incredible, but the adoption barriers are steep.

Device density remains too low to justify large-scale investments, and consumer hardware, such as the Apple Vision Pro, has struggled with high costs and limited uptake.

The true promise of AR lies in stylish, lightweight glasses, a milestone that is still years away.

Companies like Magic Leap, Nreal, and Snap are making progress, but the technology isn’t yet ready for mass-market success. While immersive content creation will continue in niche areas, the broader focus will shift to more immediate priorities like AI and cloud.

For now, AR glasses need to move from NASA aesthetics to Hugo Boss design before the industry can scale.

3. Cloud and edge compute revolutionises live production

The shift to cloud-based production has been a gradual yet transformative trend, and 2025 will see it fully embraced, particularly in live broadcasting.

With the maturation of 5G and low-latency solutions, broadcasters can move live production workflows to the cloud and edge platforms, reducing reliance on traditional OB trucks and unlocking significant cost efficiencies.

This transition democratises high-quality production, enabling even smaller broadcasters to achieve professional-grade results. Major players are already leading the charge, showcasing how remote management and real-time collaboration can enhance scalability and reduce environmental impact.

Expect this trend to dominate sports broadcasting and live events, where agility and cost-effectiveness are paramount.

You will need to embrace cloud-based live production or become a footnote in broadcast history.

4. Sustainability becomes a measurable priority

In 2025, sustainability will shift from a talking point to a tangible priority for broadcasters. Regulatory pressures and consumer expectations will drive measurable carbon reduction goals across production workflows.

Technologies like virtual sets, which minimise the need for physical builds and travel, will gain traction. Efficient compression algorithms will also play a critical role, reducing energy demands for storage and streaming.

Choosing the right vendors will become a critical factor in achieving net-zero targets. Broadcasters will demand transparency and accountability from their partners, making sustainability a key competitive differentiator in the industry.

5. Hyper-personalisation will help combat viewer churn

The next evolution of OTT platforms lies in hyper-personalisation, driven by AI and machine learning. Platforms will increasingly deliver curated micro-content tailored to individual preferences, from bespoke sports highlights to targeted advertising.

Technologies like computer vision will enable real-time tagging of content, making personalisation seamless and scalable.

This shift isn’t just a technical innovation, it’s a commercial necessity. Personalisation has been shown to increase viewer engagement and reduce churn, directly impacting subscription and advertising revenue. In 2025, every frame of content will have a purpose – to entertain, inform, or convert.

Matt Stagg is a media and entertainment innovation specialist