Counter-Strike GO and 2 are to use the Virtex Stadium viewing platform following a partnership with SkyBox.

Virtex Stadium allows viewers to watch esports from within the game, seeing what the players do, as well as watch from a virtual ‘stadium’ to see from all angles. Fans also have access to a lobby, lounge bar and main hall, spaces for meeting with friends and other fans that also host games and interactions.

Skybox is a spectating and analysis solution for competitive titles and will provide the real-time data and 3D game recreations to Virtex Stadium that will allow Counter-Strike gameplay to be viewed in this way. The company has worked with Virtex for the past year on the integration of Counter-Strike maps into the stadium and ensuring key modes and tools such as gameplay features and map control function smoothly to enable the immersive 3D viewing experience.

Virtex Stadium is currently available on closed beta, via desktop and on compatible VR headsets. Gamers will be able to broadcast their own games to the Virtex Stadium in the “very near future”.

Virtex was founded by former Team Gravity Echo VR player Tim Mcguinness and tech entrepreneur Christoph Ortlepp. Counter-Strike is the second title available on the Stadium platform, following Echo VR. Additional Counter-Strike tournaments and esports titles are expected to join in the coming months.

Mcguinness said: “We are thrilled to be introducing a massive title like Counter Strike to the Virtex Stadium and giving more fans the opportunity to enjoy top-level gameplay in a way that’s never been done before. As the third most watched esport last year, CS:GO already has an enormous following and we’re excited to be working with Skybox to deliver a 360° spectating experience unique to every fan. As a die-hard esports fan I can’t wait to announce more of the upcoming tournaments we are set to feature in the stadium.”

Ethan Cooper, CEO of Skybox Technologies. added: “I met the Virtex team in 2021 and from the first discussion it was clear we shared the same passion and drive to enhance the gamer experience through digital innovation. Virtex were firmly focused on recreating the live stadium experience in a virtual reality environment and we believed this to be a great touch point for our real-time technology and game recreations.

“The Virtex guys have done an outstanding job at building out the Virtex Stadium over the past year. We are proud that via the Skybox & Virtex partnership fans can soon experience live Counter-Strike in a whole new way. It’s an exciting time for our respective companies and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership with additional game titles and new experiences.”