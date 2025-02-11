Crowd Network is working with technology firm Sage to provide data and a virtual studio for its For The Love Of Rugby podcast.

Sage, which is the official insights partner of Six Nations Rugby, is providing real-time data and insights from the men’s and women’s events this year. This is being used by hosts Dan Cole and Ben Youngs, who are also England’s most-capped rugby union players ever, for analysis, predictions and expert commentary on the games.

Wasserman and Dentsu brokered the deal, which also includes a small virtual studio built in Youngs’ house. Named the Rugbyverse, the studio allows for remote recording of the show when the pair’s playing schedules clash.

For The Love Of Rugby launched in January 2024, and is now in the top ten sport podcasts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Sally Moore, senior director of global sponsorship at Sage, said: “In our role as official insights partner of both the Men’s and Women’s Guinness Six Nations Championships, we aim to provide rugby fans with simple yet engaging insights and data to help enhance the viewing experience. Working with Ben and Dan through For The Love Of Rugby gives us the ideal platform to bring our analysis to fans in an exciting, digestible way. We look forward to fans gaining even more insight thanks to the podcast.”

Steve Jones, content director at Crowd Network, said: “Our partnership with Sage underscores the breadth of opportunities that podcasting offers brands, when you find the right show for the audience you’re trying to reach. We’re constantly working on innovative ways for brands to get involved with our shows, and the Rugbyverse is a perfect example of how we can push boundaries together. For The Love Of Rugby has achieved huge success in 2024, and I’m confident that our work with Sage will take it to the next level in 2025.”