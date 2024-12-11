Together they deliver international football competitions to betting audiences and commercial partner platforms across Germany

DAZN and LTN have expanded an existing partnership to live stream international football competitions to betting audiences and commercial partner platforms across Germany.

DAZN uses LTN Lift/LTN Schedule to automate the creation and playout of new digital linear channels, delivering them at low latency to distribution platform provider iGameMedia and out to betting outlets across the region, including Tipico and Bet3000. DAZN delivers 11 low latency live streaming channels to around 1,000 betting locations.

Meanwhile, LTN enables DAZN to manage residential and commercial rights agreements and blackout requirements while delivering a number of concurrent live feeds to Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

DAZN is able to flexibly spin up and manage unique versions of these channels to support high-concurrency matchdays, delivered at low latency via LTN’s multicast global IP network.

As part of the expansion of the partnership, DAZN will deliver an additional pop-up linear channel to bring up to eight concurrent matches to distribution partners — including a range of matches from top European football leagues.

Bernd Brunner, DAZN head of linear channel, said: “We serve sports fans wherever they are with engaging, unique live experiences. In-play wagering involves incredibly demanding streaming requirements — fans enjoying the game from their local betting shops need to know their stream is as close to real-time as possible. LTN enables low latency from ingest to playout and distribution — and they understand how to provide simple, scalable, reliable services that our team can operate from anywhere. We see LTN as a partner for growth that helps us increase value and reach more audiences with exceptional sports content.”

Chris Myers, LTN EVP, chief revenue officer, adds: “DAZN spearheads innovative linear channel creation and distribution strategies to engage new audiences with fan-first streaming experiences on any platform. Our unique partnership helps DAZN cost-efficiently scale its business with an ultra-flexible, easy-to-operate system that brings the biggest live events to fast-growing audiences with low latency transmission. We’re proud to support DAZN’s journey as it expands across new markets and drives global viewership.”