DAZN has announced a strategic partnership with Videocites to combat piracy.

Videocites’ software uses AI-driven video recognition algorithms to identify unauthorised streams amidst user-generated content on social media platforms, even when the video has been manipulated or distorted. It claims to be able to remove 98% of pirated streams detected on social media within minutes, and will be used by DAZN for this.

DAZN also signed a deal regarding anti-piracy with Irdeto last year. The pair have worked together on digital assets management and protection expertise since 2020, this made Irdeto also primary multi-DRM provider. In addition, the Irdeto forensic TraceMark and a range of Cybersecurity Services (CS) were added to the products and services mix.

DAZN chief technology officer Sandeep Tiku said: “By swiftly removing pirated streams from social media platforms, we disrupt the viewing experience, which in turn demotivates consumers from accessing them in the future and encourages them to seek a legitimate service. Ultimately, this will deter intellectual property theft and maintain a fair and sustainable digital environment, safeguarding the interests of broadcasters, rights owners, and athletes. The potential upside is remarkable.”

Co-founder & CEO of Videocites Eyal Arad added: “Personal streaming has significantly increased the scale of social piracy, which is no match to the current manual solutions. Videocites uses its Video-AI capabilities to combat the rising tide of social piracy with scalable, immediate, and resilient detection and enforcement. We are proud to have a valuable contribution to a leading innovative streaming platform like Dazn and support their global growth.”