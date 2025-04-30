The Canadian Premier League has refreshed its website and app with a new design and a more intuitive interface. Fans can access match information, ticketing and statistics, in both English and French, on what the League says is a more personalised and interactive platform.

Deltatre was brought in to make the changes, using its publishing platform, Forge.

Glen Johnson, executive vice president, Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Business, said: “At the Canadian Premier League we are constantly looking for ways to level up our game in all aspects of our business, so we’re thrilled to launch this new digital experience for our fans. We can’t wait for our supporters to engage with these platforms, supported by an industry leader in Deltatre, and become even better connected to our game.”

Peter Bellamy, chief revenue officer at Deltatre, added: “Deltatre is fully committed to empowering the Canadian Premier League’s vision of expanding the league and growing soccer’s presence in Canada. We are excited to provide a future-proof solution that offers the flexibility to scale and evolve with the league’s ambitious growth path.”

The Canadian Premier League’s Centre Circle App can be downloaded on the App Store here or the Google Play Store.