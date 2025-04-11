X5 is designed for smaller productions, as opposed to existing X10 and X20

Appear has launched the X5 media processing and content delivery solution.

The X5 joins the X10 and X20 in the X platform range, and is targeted at smaller scale live productions, aiming to deliver ultra-low latency, high-quality compression, and superior IP media transport in a more compact design than the X10 or X20.

It works within SDI and IP-based workflows, and supports SMPTE 2022-7, SRT, and IP-FEC, as well as AVC, HEVC, 12G, and UHD workflows.

In addition, Appear has updated its existing X products with a 100G Switch Module, expanding network capacity for high-throughput media transport, compliant with SMPTE RP2129 Trust Boundary, and increased JPEG XS SDI Density – doubled from four to eight channels per module.

Andy Rayner, CTO at Appear, said: “With competition in live production at an all-time high, customers need solutions that are cost-effective, scalable, and uncompromising in performance. With its compact design and powerful processing, the X5 is ideal for streamlined remote production, on-location sports coverage, and for live broadcasters who have a lower channel count but who expect premium performance.”

Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO at Appear, added: “At Appear, we are committed to driving innovation that directly benefits our customers. Whether it’s the high-capacity power of the X20, the flexibility of the X10, or the agility of the X5, we now ensure that every media company can have access to best-in-class solutions that make live production more efficient and future-proofed.”