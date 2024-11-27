A selection of matches will be shown at Cosm’s entertainment venues with 180-degree domed screens in LA and Dallas

An assortment of EFL matches will be shown in ‘shared reality’ at Cosm’s immersive venues in LA and Dallas following an agreement between CBS Sports and Cosm.

A minimum of six Sky Bet EFL matches will be broadcast, with an additional EFL match at Cosm to be announced at a later date. The first match (Wrexham v Barnsley) will air on 3 December.

Cosm is a new innovative experience, broadcasting and replicating live sports events within a cinema environment on a 180-degree, domed screen.

The immersive-experience technology simulates the experience of attending the stadium ground.

Confirmed matches include: Wrexham v Barnsley – Tuesday 3 December, 2.45pm (ET)

Sheffield United v Burnley – Thursday 26 December, 10.00am (ET)

Wrexham v Birmingham City – Thursday 23 January, 3.00pm (ET)

Coventry City v Leeds United – Saturday 8 February, 10.00am (ET)

Huddersfield Town v Wrexham – Tuesday 4 March, 7.45pm (ET)

Cosm install several 8K cameras around the stadium to capture all angles, with no interruption to the regular production output.

This is then stitched together to create the unique wide-angle effect that recreates being in the ground itself.

The arrangement has been made possible by CBS – the international broadcast partner for EFL competition matches in the United States from the start of the 2024/25 season – partnering with Cosm.