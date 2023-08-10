England Rugby is working with with Monterosa to add gamified fan engagement experiences to its digital properties.

These experiences will include predictors, quizzes and sweepstakes that will run before and throughout international tournaments. They will be launched across the England Rugby and Red Roses brands, and include SSO to drive data capture and Monterosa Audience Profiles as well as the experiences themselves.

Ewan Turney, RFU marketing director, said: “Our work with Monterosa is part of wider digital transformation work and their gamification will be an important part of enhancing our interaction with fans online. As the England men’s team head off to France next in September, fan interest in rugby will peak, and providing interactive, compelling contact for fans will be a great way to interact and understand fans of the sport better.”

Tom McDonnell, CEO & co-founder of Monterosa, added: “We’re thrilled that England Rugby have chosen to adopt Monterosa / Interaction Cloud to power their fan engagement experiences across both the men’s and women’s games. We look forward to helping them to launch a range of rich interactive experience designed to engage fans, build loyalty and community and drive first-party data capture.”