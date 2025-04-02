Formula E, in collaboration with Infosys, has launched the Formula E Stats Centre.

It’s an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies and delivers advanced, data-driven insights and immersive experiences.

The Stats Centre will provide fans with interactive access to the performances of drivers and teams, their key milestones and key stats and insights. It showcasing the stats of drivers and teams across past seasons, using a trending bubble chat format that prompts engaging curated questions.

This feature makes complex data easily digestible and fosters a deeper connection between fans and the all-electric sport, says Infosys.

Key Features of the Stats Centre include: Key Stat Cards - These are dynamic key stat cards which adapt based on the season’s timeline - whether during a live race, offseason, or in-season. The cards not only highlight race stats but also provide fans with an in-depth understanding of past and upcoming racetracks, inspiring them to follow and look forward to those track locations.

Key Insights - Using grounded knowledge bases containing information about all past seasons, races, and drivers, to train the AI, it ensures that fans are given accurate, relevant and engaging content - delivering a richer experience for Formula E enthusiasts worldwide. The Stats Centre generates AI-powered human-like text summarisations, a shift from the earlier process of manual editing of race summaries and driver and team performances. Stats can offer powerful and insightful narratives across the past 10 seasons, helping them track the journey and performance of the team and drivers they love the most.

AI Companion - A simple interface that engages users and educates them about various milestones and stats across a Formula E season. The companion would also showcase stats of drivers and teams across past seasons through a trending bubble interface, prompting unique questions to help fans access key summaries or insights.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E said: “Fans are at the heart of what we do, and we’re thrilled to offer them a new and engaging way to connect with the sport. As our first technical partnership with Infosys, we’re showcasing how innovation and technology can elevate the experience for everyone who loves Formula E, by making race data more accessible and easier to understand. Fans will be able to follow their favourite driver and team with in-depth insights and track their performance over the seasons ahead.”

Sumit Virmani, EVP & global chief marketing officer, Infosys added: “Our partnership with Formula E proves how technology can revolutionize fan engagement. The AI-powered Stats Center, fueled by Infosys Topaz, transforms raw data into compelling narratives, offering fans an immersive journey through driver and team performance, celebrating key milestones and unlocking compelling stories. From dynamic stat cards that adapt to the race timeline to an AI companion that prompts engaging questions, we’re supercharging the Formula E fan experience, making its rich history, and exciting present more accessible and engaging, ultimately raising the bar for digital fan engagement.”