The federation says this latest landmark cements its place as the fastest-growing motorsport in the world

Formula E has surpassed one million followers on TikTok.

This marks a 235% increase in its following since the start of Season 10, during which it has gained over 700,000 new followers.

Formula E says the surge in TikTok followers underscores its growing influence and engagement with a global audience, particularly among younger fans.

The organisation uses TikTok to share racing content and behind-the-scenes footage, focusing on its core values of sustainability, innovation and technology.

The sport’s popularity has soared during Season 10, attracting more viewers than ever before.

Multiple track records have also been broken in Season 10, including the fastest top speed in a race, the fastest average lap speed, more race leaders than ever before, and triple-digit overtakes in most races.

Nick Stroudley, digital director, Formula E, said: “We are well on the way to establishing Formula E as the most exciting and innovative motorsport for fans, alongside being the world’s most sustainable sport. TikTok has provided us with a fantastic platform to share the excitement of Formula E and engage with a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts. Hitting one million followers and seeing significant growth since the start of this season is further proof of that. Our objective was to use the power of this platform to attract a younger and more diverse fanbase to the sport and we feel we have successfully achieved that. We look forward to continuing to raise the bar with innovative and exciting content for our global audience.”