Friend MTS has hired Dave Gilmore to lead a new “intelligence” team at the anti-piracy company.

Gilmore had previously been an associate director in cyber consulting at KPMG, where he specialised in cyber investigations, digital trust, brand protection and insider threats. Before that he gained over two decades experience in the area, including as a member of Europol’s IP Crime Experts Network and at Ireland’s Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as well as leading a brand protection team during the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

At Friend MTS, Gilmore will lead a new team of data, cyber and intelligence analysts, as VP of intelligence.This team will identify and detect the human sources of unauthorised restreaming and service theft by gathering and unpacking extensive data sets, analysing patterns and leveraging those insights for preventive, predictive and forensic purposes.

This includes finding vulnerabilities and emerging threats as well as providing actionable intelligence to mitigate those risks. The team will also collaborate closely with law enforcement and independent industry bodies to strengthen enforcement efforts and drive industry-wide initiatives.

Friend MTS CEO Shane McCarthy said: “As content owners increasingly expect to underpin decisions about their anti-piracy strategies with data and insights, we are building a new team under Dave Gilmore’s leadership to meet this growing demand. Dave’s breadth of experience is second to none and his skillset is the perfect complement to our business intelligence professionals.”

Gilmore added: “Friend MTS offers content owners a formidable combination of human intelligence, cyber capabilities, monitoring and its piracy database. Together, these give the company unparalleled insights into the sources and methods behind global piracy. I look forward to building on its existing business intelligence capabilities and capitalising on new business opportunities with new, innovative service offerings.”