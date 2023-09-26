Product will allow viewers to bet from within the video player

Genius Sports has launched Betvision, an immersive betting streaming platform.

Beginning with live NFL games in the US through Caesars Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook, the platform includes integrated bet slips, statistical insights, and real-time augmentations within a single interactive player. Viewers can make bets from within the live video player, and the streams feature integrated betting odds and betslips as well as in-game betting alerts and on-screen offers during breaks in the game.

It will also include live augmentations such as data-driven insights, graphic overlays and visualizations already in use with a range of broadcast and streaming partners across the US. Genius Sports also has the international rights to distribute sportsbook streaming rights for the NFL, including in the UK.

More features and functionality will be added through the NFL season.

Brent Lawton, VP of business development & strategic investments at the NFL, said: “We’re very pleased to be Genius’ first BetVision content partner as they continue to be on the cutting edge of sports betting experiences. BetVision allows us to create a differentiated way for fans to engage with NFL content.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark locke added: “BetVision is leading a new era of immersive sports experiences. The launch brings together our capabilities across data tracking, video streaming, live data and sports wagering to create a game-changing product for sportsbooks. Sports fans and bettors alike increasingly demand personalized interaction, greater customization and deeper insights combined with an ability to strike a bet seamlessly. BetVision alone offers precisely that, while giving sportsbooks a new way to drive engagement and accelerate the growth of in-game betting.”