The Wheelchair Football Association (WFA) has revealed the broadcast workflow for the 2023 FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup.

Taking place in Sydney, Australia, from 15-20 October, FIPFA is delivering five days of live and on-demand video coverage of 54 matches across its YouTube and Facebook channels, while Channel 10 will also broadcast select matchups in Australia.

The WFA’s production pipeline is being used to deliver this content. It uses AWS Elemental MediaLive, a cloud-based service that transcodes live camera feeds, with that footage then run through Singular.Live, which is provided for free through its Singular For Good programme, for motion graphics insertion before final delivery. WFA also employs a proprietary mobile phone app for producing professional graphics with real-time data, such as lead tables, goal scorecards, etc.

An example of this is a public score predictor feature, which allows fans to log into an interface pre-match and enter score predictions. As games unfold in real time, the app will then show how those predictions stack up against actual scores. Using WFA’s cloud-based workflow, the team created a proof-of-concept graphic for the score predictor in one morning and delivered a working prototype in three days.

AWS Amplify full stack service for web and mobile app development and Amazon Cognito for quick deployment of authentication have been used to create the WFA’s production app. It also leverages AWS Lambda serverless technology to process data ahead of time and create APIs from the backend to receive that data.

In addition, players who aren’t actively competing can provide live commentary and/or help control the graphics and data entry that contribute to the visual stream quality. WFA built the app with tools and information for commentators to use – from goal score tables to mini lead tables for qualification standings, goals, assists, and more. To date, 72 players and three player family members have commentated on WFA national league match streams in the last season, with more expected to contribute to the Powerchair Football World Cup coverage.

The app is also designed to encourage players and spectators at home to engage in the broadcast, predictions, and social media. At the same time, it lets the WFA and FIPFA teams operate productions with a leaner production budget and crew, which is crucial as most production participants are volunteers. Dowding added, “We’ve developed a really user-friendly way for powerchair football athletes and their friends and families to get involved in match stream productions; as long as they can access a mobile phone, they can become a producer or commentator. At the same time, we’ve also raised the bar visually for how the sport is consumed, all while saving on time and costs compared to previous approaches. Without our cloud workflow, streaming matches consistently 10 hours a day at this quality would require a massive team on the ground and a lot more budget.”

WFA chairperson Dean Williams said: “Getting the players involved in commentary is crucial alongside the streaming of games. They are the experts, and the sharing of their acute insights makes the stream come further alive. It is vital in growing the sport and reaching new audiences. This is why we’re also excited to soon offer free training by professional sports commentator Alan March, which is made possible in part by the grant we’ve received through the AWS Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity (ID&E) Innovation Fund.”

The next steps for the WFA could include adding goal clipping, or packaging media for monitoring needs. It is also looking to introduce a remote commentary solution, instant replays, and more.