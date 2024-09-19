Magnifi has added personalisation and regionalisation tools to its AI-powered automated highlights system.

The software can now create content in over 80 languages, analysing content for cultural and contextual relevance as well as translating. In addition, it can geogate content to specific regions, whether for targeting or to comply with geographic rights.

The platform has also had several updates, including Advanced Tenant Management, which allows users to be given different permissions and access to content. There is an AI-based studio editor, which integrates online video editing platform illusto with Magnifi’s product, adding features such as a transitions library, a stock media library and auto subtitles in multiple languages.

There is also a new Adobe Premiere Pro extension which gives users access to their Magnifi-indexed libraries of assets while working in Premiere Pro. Users also have access to controlled logins through the tenant management update. Meanwhile its strategic partnership with Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU), a cloud-based archiving solution, introduces the opportunity to merge live and historical archive content.

“Building on the innovative solutions we showcased last year, we are excited to unveil significant enhancements to the Magnifi platform at IBC2024,” said Vinayak Shrivastav, CEO and co-founder, Magnifi. “These advancements underscore our commitment to reshaping the content landscape and empowering organisations with cutting-edge tools for enhanced storytelling, native regionalisation and audience engagement.”